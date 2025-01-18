11.2 C
Classifieds Jobs wanted in Rome

Mature English Teacher/Nanny

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Mature English lady, aged 60, seeks live in position looking after children in Rome. For three months only but which can, if successful, be repeated every three months.

Previous experience working as a Nanny/English Teacher for ten years with a family in Parioli.

I have an excellent track record of teaching the English language to children though spending time together; day to day activities, playing, story time etc. I prefer outdoor play, crafting, drawing and painting or reading.

I have two delightful, sociable and very obedient Labrador dogs who I would like to bring with me. The dogs are two and a half years old and at home in the Highlands of Scotland they work as Therapy Dogs in the Hospitals.

