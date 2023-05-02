17.7 C
Rome (IT)
Tue, 02 May 2023
Italy's news in English
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. Male carer with Driving license, wanted a live in job
Classifieds Jobs wanted

Male carer with Driving license, wanted a live in job

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

45 years Srilankan male carer, 18 years in Rome, well experienced with colf and caring chores, Good references, is looking for a full time live in job.

Contact: 3346140595.

General Info

Address Via Jacomo Magnolino, 21,,. It

View on Map

Male carer with Driving license, wanted a live in job

Via Jacomo Magnolino, 21,,. It

Ambrit 724 x 450
Paideia 1920x190
Paideia 1920x190
Paideia 1920x190
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

More like this
Related

Jobs wanted

Looking for summer work

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

British Nanny/Personal Assistant

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

Dog sitter

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

Multilingual Guy looks for Interesting Work

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

Babysitter

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

Baby sitter-colf Monday to Friday

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

English Tutor/homework and child assistance

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

Mother Tongue English Teacher/Tutor

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -