Looking for work in rome

Hello everyone

I am a 34 year old irish male living in italy now as my daughter lives here with her mum

Really keen to find some work, open to full or part time

TEFl Certificate, Educated (currently studying a degree in nutrition science, learning Italian of course

Open to any suggestions

Please get in contact

I have WhatsApp also if its easier

353 879916842

We could talk more there

General Info

Email address kiwii87.cw@gmail.com

