Looking for work

Hi everyone

I am an irish man looking for work in rome (will arrive end of August)

Fully vaccinated

Fully flexible with any suggestions

Skills

1 year receptionist experience

Qualified TEFL teacher

Many others that i can show you on my cv if requested

About me

34 years old

Friendly, honest and reliable

Please feel free to contact me on email or whatsapp

353 879916842

General Info

Email address kiwii87.cw@gmail.com
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
75317
Previous article Apartment in Testaccio
Next article Mother tongue teacher for kindergarten in Ostia

RELATED ARTICLES

Reliable caregiver / family assistant
Jobs wanted

Reliable caregiver / family assistant

Dog sitter
Jobs wanted

Dog sitter

Multilingual Guy looks for Interesting Work
Jobs wanted

Multilingual Guy looks for Interesting Work

Babysitter
Jobs wanted

Babysitter

Baby sitter-colf Monday to Friday
Jobs wanted

Baby sitter-colf Monday to Friday

English Tutor/homework and child assistance
Jobs wanted

English Tutor/homework and child assistance

Mother Tongue English Teacher/Tutor
Jobs wanted

Mother Tongue English Teacher/Tutor

Private Chef
Services Jobs wanted

Private Chef

Dog sitter in Rome
Jobs wanted

Dog sitter in Rome

Excellent English Speaker/Dog Walker-Sitter/Household Jobs
Jobs wanted

Excellent English Speaker/Dog Walker-Sitter/Household Jobs

Mothertongue English Babysitter
Jobs wanted

Mothertongue English Babysitter

English speaking baby
Jobs wanted

English speaking baby

Multilingual Translator/Editor
Jobs wanted

Multilingual Translator/Editor

Baby sitter/colf
Jobs wanted

Baby sitter/colf

I am Available as English speaking babysitter also english kindergarten teacher etc
Jobs wanted

I am Available as English speaking babysitter also english kindergarten teacher etc