Hi everyone
I am an irish man looking for work in rome (will arrive end of August)
Fully vaccinated
Fully flexible with any suggestions
Skills
1 year receptionist experience
Qualified TEFL teacher
Many others that i can show you on my cv if requested
About me
34 years old
Friendly, honest and reliable
Please feel free to contact me on email or whatsapp
353 879916842
