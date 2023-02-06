Good morning,
I am searching for internship opportunities as ux/ui/product designer, I speak fluent English and basic Italian!
Please do not hesitate to contact me directly if any vacancies are available
Thanks and Best regards
Looking for job opportunities
Centocelle, 00172 Roma RM, Italy
