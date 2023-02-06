5.2 C
Rome (IT)
Tue, 07 February 2023
Italy's news in English
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. Looking for job opportunities
Classifieds Jobs wanted

Looking for job opportunities

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Good morning,

I am searching for internship opportunities as ux/ui/product designer, I speak fluent English and basic Italian!

Please do not hesitate to contact me directly if any vacancies are available

Thanks and Best regards

General Info

Price info 25
Address Centocelle, 00172 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Looking for job opportunities

Centocelle, 00172 Roma RM, Italy

Ambrit 724 x 450
Paideia 1920x190
Paideia 1920x190
Paideia 1920x190
JCU 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
JCU 1400x360

More like this
Related

Jobs wanted

Computer Science Teacher

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

Bi-Lingual English Teacher

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

Airbnb Property Manager

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted Lessons Accommodation vacant in town Jobs vacant Schools and colleges

Cercasi famiglie ospitanti per studenti statunitensi

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

British female, 50 years, fluent Italian seeks part time office work - Rome, Latina, Aprilia

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

CELTA qualified teacher

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

British Nanny/Personal Assistant

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

Dog sitter

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -