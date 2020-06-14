Looking For Job In All over Italy

Hi,

This is Armin Baratchi, I have about 6 years of working experience mostly in startup companies in starter level to management fields and board business team members, (operational, Sales, Marketing, customer care, support, business strategies, and initiatives.) and also simultaneously about 4 years teaching English.

Lately experienced Customer Service and Operations Manager with a Delicious history of working in the international online food ordering platform, internet service providers, and telecommunications industries. Skilled in Product Lifecycle Management, Team management, Re-engineering, and Business Case with a master's degree at Sapienza University which is in progress right now, love to care for customers, create Structures, business planning, and development and team management.

I am trying to find ANY JOB Also remote positions, and of course, I also open to working in restaurants and bars as well, it will helps me to learn Italian much faster and Also I love cooking and really enjoy the restaurant and bar environments. I learn fast and I am a handyman, I can work during shifts and under pressure.

I have a permit to stay and also a work permit in Italy and I can relocate as well. I live and study in Rome.

I appreciate it if you can help me to find a job which I really need it if I cannot find a job I should give up my study.

Thank you in advance for your time and help,

Best regard

General Info

Address Via dell'Aquila Reale, 00169 Roma RM, Italy
Email address armin.baratchi@gmail.com
Image Gallery
1 of 4
Looking For Job In All over Italy - image 1
Looking For Job In All over Italy - image 1
Looking For Job In All over Italy - image 2
Looking For Job In All over Italy - image 2
Looking For Job In All over Italy - image 3
Looking For Job In All over Italy - image 3
Looking For Job In All over Italy - image 4
Looking For Job In All over Italy - image 4
Looking For Job In All over Italy - image 1
Looking For Job In All over Italy - image 2
Looking For Job In All over Italy - image 3
Looking For Job In All over Italy - image 4

View on Map

Looking For Job In All over Italy

Via dell'Aquila Reale, 00169 Roma RM, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
70874
Previous article Online English lessons
Next article Flat in Pigneto

RELATED ARTICLES

English-speaking Interior Painters
Jobs wanted

English-speaking Interior Painters

Online English lessons
Jobs wanted

Online English lessons

Marketing and social media student looking for part-time work
Jobs wanted

Marketing and social media student looking for part-time work

Secretary/receptionist
Jobs wanted

Secretary/receptionist

Mother-tongue English Teacher available
Jobs wanted

Mother-tongue English Teacher available

Babysitting/Domestic job
Jobs wanted

Babysitting/Domestic job

Baby sitter-colf Monday to Friday
Jobs wanted

Baby sitter-colf Monday to Friday

60 year old Italian woman looking for a part time job
Jobs wanted

60 year old Italian woman looking for a part time job

Domestic helper
Jobs wanted

Domestic helper

Driver
Jobs wanted

Driver

English Lady fluent Italian
Jobs wanted

English Lady fluent Italian

English Teacher
Jobs wanted

English Teacher

Bilingual : Translations and Lessons of English and Italian on the Phone
Jobs wanted

Bilingual : Translations and Lessons of English and Italian on the Phone

Online Physical Trainer
Jobs wanted

Online Physical Trainer

Online English Tutor
Jobs wanted

Online English Tutor