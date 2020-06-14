Looking For Job In All over Italy

Hi,

This is Armin Baratchi, I have about 6 years of working experience mostly in startup companies in starter level to management fields and board business team members, (operational, Sales, Marketing, customer care, support, business strategies, and initiatives.) and also simultaneously about 4 years teaching English.

Lately experienced Customer Service and Operations Manager with a Delicious history of working in the international online food ordering platform, internet service providers, and telecommunications industries. Skilled in Product Lifecycle Management, Team management, Re-engineering, and Business Case with a master's degree at Sapienza University which is in progress right now, love to care for customers, create Structures, business planning, and development and team management.

I am trying to find ANY JOB Also remote positions, and of course, I also open to working in restaurants and bars as well, it will helps me to learn Italian much faster and Also I love cooking and really enjoy the restaurant and bar environments. I learn fast and I am a handyman, I can work during shifts and under pressure.

I have a permit to stay and also a work permit in Italy and I can relocate as well. I live and study in Rome.

I appreciate it if you can help me to find a job which I really need it if I cannot find a job I should give up my study.

Thank you in advance for your time and help,

Best regard