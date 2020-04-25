Looking for an opportunity

Hi I am a 38 years old filipina. I am looking for a job right now since the hotel I am working is closed due to the health crisis and I don't have any idea when it will resume its operation since the owner is struggling too. My previous job requires me to handle the daily activities of the hotel. From the cleaning operations to accomodating the enquires of the clients. I also do babysitting job and domestic job. So if there is a need for a personal assistant or cleaning job I am much available.

General Info

Email address jayannemarie21@gmail.com
