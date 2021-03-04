Let me help you with foreign communications

Hello! I am Zeynep, a master's student living in Rome. My mother tongue is Turkish, I am a francophone and I've been in academy for the past 10 years. So, I can gladly help you improve your communication skills in English, French, Turkish. Please feel free to contact me! Thank you.
