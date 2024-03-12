LA TINELARIA - MULTILINGUAL SHOW

After debuting in Madrid last year, Teatro Multilingue's brand-new show is now playing in Rome at Teatrosophia, near Piazza Navona.

What's LA TINELARIA? A multilingual comedy of social and political satire, focusing on the mechanisms regulating access to food in the world.

The play is written and performed in 4 languages (English, italiano, español, français) but you don't need to know or speak all of them to follow the story and understand.

Our company is specialised in the creation of multilingual content, a new format adaptable to different places and audiences. We've been to London, Bristol, Madrid, Milano, Roma, Dublin, France & Luxembourg.

The play (55 minutes) is followed by a small aperitivo.

Where? At Teatrosophia, the cutest little theatre in Rome.

When? 21 to 24 March. Thursday to Saturday at 9pm. Sunday at 6pm.