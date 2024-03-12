8.1 C
Thu, 14 March 2024
Italy's news in English
  3. LA TINELARIA - MULTILINGUAL SHOW
Classifieds Events

LA TINELARIA - MULTILINGUAL SHOW

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

After debuting in Madrid last year, Teatro Multilingue's brand-new show is now playing in Rome at Teatrosophia, near Piazza Navona.

What's LA TINELARIA? A multilingual comedy of social and political satire, focusing on the mechanisms regulating access to food in the world.

The play is written and performed in 4 languages (English, italiano, español, français) but you don't need to know or speak all of them to follow the story and understand.

Our company is specialised in the creation of multilingual content, a new format adaptable to different places and audiences. We've been to London, Bristol, Madrid, Milano, Roma, Dublin, France & Luxembourg.

The play (55 minutes) is followed by a small aperitivo.

Where? At Teatrosophia, the cutest little theatre in Rome.

When? 21 to 24 March. Thursday to Saturday at 9pm. Sunday at 6pm.

General Info

Price info €19/€16
Address Via della Vetrina, 7, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
Email address info@teatromultilingue.com
LA TINELARIA - MULTILINGUAL SHOW

Via della Vetrina, 7, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

Youtube Video

