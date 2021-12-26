Italian woman is looking for a job in Rome
Italian woman who is living in Rome is looking for a job.
The nature of my degree course has prepared me to join an international company.
It involved a great deal of independent research, requiring initiative, self-motivation and a wide range of skills.
I have experience in hospitality industry, sales and as employee.
I undertake a variety of tasks, including providing customer service and translation jobs.
I speak English and German and I am immediately available,
Please call me 350 5180811.
Thanks a lot in advance!
