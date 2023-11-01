13.7 C
Rome (IT)
Sat, 04 November 2023
Italy's news in English
Haavas H1 1920 x 116 ITA
Haavas H1 1920 x 116 ITA
Haavas H1 1920 x 116 ITA
RCC 700x180
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. Italian on line
Classifieds Services Lessons

Italian on line

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

IFJ journalist and TV director teaches Italian online and introduces Italian topics with conversations on current Italian and foreign news

General Info

Price info Contact for info
Address Viale Cortina d'Ampezzo 135

View on Map

Italian on line

Viale Cortina d'Ampezzo 135

Youtube Video

Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
RCC 1920x190
RCC 1920x190
RCC 1920x190
Mater Dei H3 - 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Paideia 1400x360

More like this
Related

Services

Your helping hand in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Services

Capture the Magic of Lake Como with Our Wedding Photographer

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Services

Military Miniatures

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Services Jobs wanted

Private Chef

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Services

BilingualTranslator/Editor/Ghostwriter/Lessons

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Services

Journal paper and article Writing Service in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Services

Bilingue :Collaborazioni per traduzioni, revisioni, ghostwriting

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Services

ITA-ENG Certified Translator

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -