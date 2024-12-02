Interior Design & 3D Rendering Services

I offer professional interior design and 3D rendering services to help bring your spaces to life. With experience in residential and commercial projects, I provide:
- Tailored interior design concepts to match your vision and needs.
- High-quality, photorealistic 3D renderings for clear and compelling presentations.
- Expertise in design software, including AutoCAD, SketchUp, and Lumion.
Fluent in English and experienced in working with international clients, I can assist with creating designs that balance functionality and style. Let’s collaborate to turn your ideas into reality.
Contact me to discuss your project.
Send an email
The American University of Rome is looking for an adjunct instructor to teach the course "Sustainable Conservation"
Qualified Mother tongue ESL English Teacher for scholastic year 2024/25