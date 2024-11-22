Chef for catering to all your culinary needs in your home. Specialist in French, British, Indian, Thai and Mexican as well as, of course, Italian food. Three courses from Euro 20.00 per person excluding drinks. Make your party an easy one!
In house personal catering for dinner parties
Largo Benedetto Bompiani, 5 (D25)
