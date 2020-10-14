House sitter & home stager services

hi,

i start to be an housesitter in NY in 1994 when i was there as fashion designer (interior decorator/homestager) and where started my other carrer as tour designer, image consultant&ersonal shopper.

I 'm housesitter in Paris, italy different cities(florence, Milan, Treviso, Naples)and in Rome of course,

Many times people hire me couse they know about my job and ask me to give new look to the house or just couse they trust me for my way of thinking and my gentle manners. Some of these clients has pet, cats some other birds some other nothing just flowers or so nice house to no let without people inside.

I'm available in rome (from now too) or in general in italy (i know verywell many areas) Europe and other place in the world from now until the end of the year, just let me know in time to organize

thanks

dott francesca de nardi +39 3333478333 wazzup or mail fdn@fdnfashion.com or chiccadenardi@gmail.com or fdnfashion@gmail.com

General Info

Price info depends on request period and duties
Email address fdnfashion@gmail.com
