Guitalian Qartet plays Latin Landscape

On Friday 15th in Rome, at the Scottish church of St. Andrew, at 9:00 pm, the Guitalian Quartet will play presenting their new recording project called Latin Landscape. The Guitalian Quartet is band made of Italian guitarists with a long career in music, starting in 2006 they joined together for this very special and rare quartet of only guitars. The four musiciscians are: Claudio Marcotulli, Stefano Palamidessi, Adriano Walter Rullo and Guido Fichtner, and Latin Landscape is their third recording project. This new project is based on sound affinities and music research made on popular music, especially to the sounds and rhythms of South America and the warm harmony of Latin-American musical culture. This inspiration proves to be absolutely successful in combining the sounds of four guitars and to express in music emotions of pleasant joy, the desire for freedom, but also the feelings of nostalgia, the need for happiness and a slow peacefull living. In Latin Landscape it is possible to find some giants of music, like: Marquez, Pixinguinha, Ramirez, Dyens, and Rossini. In performing this vast repertoire, the sound of the quartet, which started with "Guitalian Quartet Live", continues to excite the public and critics, their way of making music is direct, cheerful, sometimes sweet, sometimes a little sad, but always engaging. The members of the quartet have performed at some of the most prestigious concert venues in the world, including: the Salle Cortot in Paris, the Triphony Hall in Tokyo, the Roy Thompson Hall in Toronto, the Teatro Coliseo in Buenos Aires, the Bath Festival in England, and the Festival dei Due Mondi in Spoleto in Italy. The concert will be held at the Scottish church of St. Andrew, located in the central Via XX Settembre and easily reachable on foot and by public transport. The concert is organized by The Arts Crossroad, a social promotion association born to spread the passion for music and to promote projects where art, music and culture can join together and to involve people.

Useful Information

Concert time: 9:00 PM

Location: St. Andrew’s Church of Scotland, Via XX Settembre 7 - 00184, Rome

Tickets: €16.90 full price, €11.50 reduced under 18 / over 65 (online platform)

Here is the link: https://www.evients.com/buy/9c287a3dbf9f4bb58db3999309dd36bd

On sale directly at the box office before the concerts at €15 full price and €10 reduced under 18/over 65

For more information: www.theartscrossroad.com

Tel: +39 3381320636