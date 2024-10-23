22.8 C
Classifieds Jobs wanted in Rome

German Teacher

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Qualified native-speaking German teachers are required for a highly professional Language School.

Darby School of Languages is a school of excellence that has been operating in the field of language teaching since 1997. We are set in Rome and we offer courses for all ages for both individual and group lessons at school or online.

We are searching for expert and professional German teachers who are native speakers or fully bilingual.

All candidates must have proper documents and a residence permit.

The work environment is professional and friendly.

The place of work is Rome.

Job Type: Contract

Work Location: In person

