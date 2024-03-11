10 C
  3. Follow an archaeologist on a guided tour and capture ancient Rome in your sketch book!
Classifieds Events

Follow an archaeologist on a guided tour and capture ancient Rome in your sketch book!

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

We offer an expert licensed archeology tour guide and a certificate painting teacher with an MA achieved at the Academy of Fine Arts of Rome to lead you in a personalized tour of Rome and its surroundings. We will stop to learn watercolor painting techniques through an enjoyable workshop, useful to fill a small travel sketchbook with suggestive images and notes. Suitable for absolute beginners and self taught painters of every age. This workshop tour is for all those wo would like to discover the wonder of Roman panorama and, like a last century grand tour traveler, keep a self painted memory of it.

General Info

Price info One day intensive watercolor workshop plus guided tour lasting 3 morning hours ( including sketchbook and watercolor set) 120 euro per person.
Address piazza del Colosseo
Email address pincicarla4@gmail.com
Follow an archaeologist on a guided tour and capture ancient Rome in your sketch book!

piazza del Colosseo

