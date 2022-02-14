Fly Fishing Course by Advanced Fly Casting School

A complete Fly-Fishing Course organised on a Theoretical session and two Practical. The tuition is entirely managed by an International Professional, Piero Letizia.

The casting course is based on his own technique the PL&EC (Progressive Lines & Easy Cast) which allows any fishermen to make complex presentations in a easy way.

General Info

Via Pietro Giannone, 8, 00195 Roma RM, Italia
info@afcs-flyfishing.com

View on Map

Fly Fishing Course by Advanced Fly Casting School

Via Pietro Giannone, 8, 00195 Roma RM, Italia

