27.7 C
Rome (IT)
Mon, 02 October 2023
Italy's news in English
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Marymount - International School Rome
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. Experience d male caregiver and housekeeper
Classifieds Jobs wanted

Experience d male caregiver and housekeeper

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

20 years of working experience as a caregiver for old ages and housekeeper with driving license, looking for a full-time living job, good reference. Contact 3346140595.

General Info

Address Via Jacomo Magnolino, 21,,. It

View on Map

Experience d male caregiver and housekeeper

Via Jacomo Magnolino, 21,,. It

Ambrit 724 x 450
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Marymount - International School Rome

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Ambrit 1400 x 360

More like this
Related

Jobs wanted

Seeking part time work as employee

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

American seeks part-time or full-time work

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted Lessons

IMPROVE YOUR ENGLISH FAST!

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

British Nanny/Personal Assistant

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

Dog sitter

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

Multilingual Guy looks for Interesting Work

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

Babysitter

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

Baby sitter-colf Monday to Friday

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -