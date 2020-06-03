English Teacher

I am an experienced Educator and English Teacher, I offer on-line lesson , individual lesson taking into account the current safety normatives, tutoring and summer nanny help.

I have a long experience with children and adults as well.

Please feel free to write to me in order for me to get in contact with you and meet your needs.

General Info

Email address lupettacry@libero.it
