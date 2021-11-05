English-speaking tutor & babysitter (mother tongue)

Salve! I'm a university graduate from the U.S., living in Rome as a part-time student. I am an experienced English teacher/tutor for students of all ages. Please contact me if you are in need of tutoring or an English-speaking babysitter!

General Info

Price info €20 / hour

RELATED ARTICLES

Cerco lavoro
Jobs wanted

Cerco lavoro

Creative freelancer/libero professionista creativo
Jobs wanted

Creative freelancer/libero professionista creativo

English speaking babysitter /english teacher
Jobs wanted

English speaking babysitter /english teacher

Math tutor entirely in English (IGCSE / IB / SAT) for all levels
Jobs wanted

Math tutor entirely in English (IGCSE / IB / SAT) for all levels

ITA-ENG Professional Translator
Jobs wanted

ITA-ENG Professional Translator

Nanny/English Teacher Part Time
Jobs wanted

Nanny/English Teacher Part Time

English Teacher
Jobs wanted

English Teacher

Baby sitter / Colf
Jobs wanted

Baby sitter / Colf

Bilingue : traduzioni e revisioni
Services

Bilingue : traduzioni e revisioni

Bilingual assistant/ babysitter/ caregiver
Jobs wanted

Bilingual assistant/ babysitter/ caregiver

Dog sitter
Jobs wanted

Dog sitter

Multilingual Guy looks for Interesting Work
Jobs wanted

Multilingual Guy looks for Interesting Work

Babysitter
Jobs wanted

Babysitter

Baby sitter-colf Monday to Friday
Jobs wanted

Baby sitter-colf Monday to Friday

English Tutor/homework and child assistance
Jobs wanted

English Tutor/homework and child assistance