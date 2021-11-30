Is willing to play with your children or do lessons helping with homework
Also conversation with adults
General Info
Price info 20
Address Via Cavour 278
Send an email
Your message has been succesfully sent! Thank You!
View on Map
English mothertongue teacher
Via Cavour 278
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest news
Latest classifieds
2 or 3 bedroom flat wanted in Monteverde, Trastevere or Aurelia Antica 15.2.22 to 30.6.22
Hello, we are a small family (1 12 year old boy) looking for a flat in the area of Monteverde, Trastevere or Aurelia Antica for a sabbatical from middle or end of February until t...
Is willing to play with your children or do lessons helping with homework Also conversation with adults
Hi there! My name is Lisa and I am Italian/American.... I sort of got stuck in my birth country but really missing the international environment I grew up with. To anyone who wou...
Eng-Ita Translations at all levels available
Highly experienced Business English teacher, MBA graduate, bilingual in English and Italian available for translations at all levels. Cecilia at 393/5487333.