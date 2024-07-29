31.3 C
Rome (IT)
Tue, 30 July 2024
Italy's news in English
Classifieds Jobs wanted

English Mother Tongue Searches

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

I have 10 years of teaching experience, working in and around Rome, including Italian public schools and companies. I have prepared Italian students for Cambridge exams such as PET, FCE, Advanced, and IELTS. Additionally, I have experience working in international schools, serving as an invigilator for IB exams and substituting in classes. I also have extensive experience in customer service. If you have a position you are looking to fill, please feel free to respond to this advertisement. Thank you for your time.

