English Mother Tongue Professional Offers Language Lessons and Practice
I am a British citizen living permanently in Rome and available for private individual English language practical lessons (either safely distanced or remotely). Develop your English language social and business conversation, written English and English language business presentations. Can also support your exam preparation and improve your social confidence, vocabulary range and fluency. Can also work with family groups.
General Info
View on Map
English Mother Tongue Professional Offers Language Lessons and Practice
Via Leopoldo Traversi, 00154 Roma RM, Italy