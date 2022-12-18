10.6 C
Rome (IT)
Mon, 19 December 2022
Italy's news in English
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
Marymount - International School Rome
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. English Kindergarten Teacher
Classifieds Jobs wanted

English Kindergarten Teacher

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

English lady, late 50s seeks part time MORNING job as Kindergarten Teacher. Experience with children aged 3 to 6 years old. January, 2023 start. Many years childcare experience in various roles. Apartment required, at least for the first few weeks until I can find my own.

Ambrit 724 x 450
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Rome Parade 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Marymount - International School Rome

More like this
Related

Jobs wanted

Property Manager/Virtual Assistant

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

Morgane ROYE

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

British Nanny/Personal Assistant

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

Dog sitter

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

Multilingual Guy looks for Interesting Work

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

Babysitter

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

Baby sitter-colf Monday to Friday

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

English Tutor/homework and child assistance

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -