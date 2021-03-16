English and Italian mother tongue tutor

Experienced bilingual tutor English/Italian mother tongue seeks job as online tutor or at your residence. Assistance given with homework, grammar and conversation practice to all students (young children included) and adults, as well as the preparation of English language exams, including all Cambridge certifications. I am also available for Italian grammar and conversation tutoring for foreigners. Serious offers. Contact Patrizia Tel. 3496963998
