14 C
Rome (IT)
Mon, 30 September 2024
Italy's news in English
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. Creative Writing Retreat in Abruzzo 17-24 May 2025
Classifieds Events

Creative Writing Retreat in Abruzzo 17-24 May 2025

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

RELAX, REFLECT, REST and WRITE!

The perfect holiday for writers – 7-night creative writing retreat all inc

17-24 May 2025 in a luxury villa near Pescara. (Abruzzo)

* Interactive and innovative morning workshops on creative writing, marketing & publishing.

* Live Q&A sessions with celebrity guest authors and industry professionals and find out about their writing journey, learn more about the industry

* You are free to write as much or as little as you want.

It’s the perfect place to focus on creating your story.

Arrive with a work in progress or just an empty page

www.sunflowerpublishing.com

General Info

Price info €1975
Email address sunflowerpublishing23@gmail.com
Image Gallery
1 of 5
Creative Writing Retreat in Abruzzo 17-24 May 2025 - image 1
Creative Writing Retreat in Abruzzo 17-24 May 2025 - image 1
Creative Writing Retreat in Abruzzo 17-24 May 2025 - image 2
Creative Writing Retreat in Abruzzo 17-24 May 2025 - image 2
Creative Writing Retreat in Abruzzo 17-24 May 2025 - image 3
Creative Writing Retreat in Abruzzo 17-24 May 2025 - image 3
Creative Writing Retreat in Abruzzo 17-24 May 2025 - image 4
Creative Writing Retreat in Abruzzo 17-24 May 2025 - image 4
Creative Writing Retreat in Abruzzo 17-24 May 2025 - image 5
Creative Writing Retreat in Abruzzo 17-24 May 2025 - image 5
Creative Writing Retreat in Abruzzo 17-24 May 2025 - image 1
Creative Writing Retreat in Abruzzo 17-24 May 2025 - image 2
Creative Writing Retreat in Abruzzo 17-24 May 2025 - image 3
Creative Writing Retreat in Abruzzo 17-24 May 2025 - image 4
Creative Writing Retreat in Abruzzo 17-24 May 2025 - image 5
RCC - 724x450
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Taco 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Ambrit 1400 x 360

More like this
Related

Events

Virtual Open House at American Overseas School of Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Events

High School Info Night at AOSR

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Events

Open day at Temple University

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Events

The European School of Economics opens its doors

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Events

Open Day at Temple University

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Events

Yoga, Sound Healing & Live Art

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Events

Vignettes of a Broken Heart

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Events

Aperitif at the organic restaurant

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -