  3. Concert featuring Pergolesi's "Stabat Mater"
Classifieds Events

Concert featuring Pergolesi's "Stabat Mater"

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Rhonda AbouHana (soprano), Hugo Perina (contralto and flutist) and Kenneth Miller (organist) invite you to a concert of sacred music, featuring Giovanni Battista Pergolesi's Stabat Mater on Monday 3 April at 19:00 at All Saints' Anglican Church, via del Babuino 153. The programme also includes GB Pergolesi's Flute Concerto in G major and works by Samuel Barber. Admission is free. Free-will offerings accepted.

General Info

Price info Free admission; free-will offerings accepted
