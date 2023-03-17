Concert featuring Pergolesi's "Stabat Mater"

Rhonda AbouHana (soprano), Hugo Perina (contralto and flutist) and Kenneth Miller (organist) invite you to a concert of sacred music, featuring Giovanni Battista Pergolesi's Stabat Mater on Monday 3 April at 19:00 at All Saints' Anglican Church, via del Babuino 153. The programme also includes GB Pergolesi's Flute Concerto in G major and works by Samuel Barber. Admission is free. Free-will offerings accepted.
