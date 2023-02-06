For a September 2023 start, we are looking for an inspiring Computer Science teacher to deliver the Computer Science courses in the IBDP and the High School. The courses will be delivered in the English language and preference will be given to teachers with an EU passport and experience teaching the IB Diploma Programme.

Our educational offer is based on the Italian national curriculum, delivered in the English language using contemporary approaches to teaching and learning to develop internationally minded students.

This is a wonderful opportunity for a young, experienced teacher on a career path towards pedagogical leadership, or for an experienced educator seeking a better work-life balance and wishing to apply their knowledge, skills and competencies in a new context.

The successful candidate will:

• Create an engaging and stimulating atmosphere in the classroom

• Have a collaborative approach to teaching and learning

• Effectively plan and deliver quality lessons using the school’s planning software

• Use a variety of assessments strategies to monitor and support student learning

• Be flexible and willing to adapt to the evolving needs of the programmes

• Have a bachelor’s degree with a PGCE or equivalent teaching qualification

• Have at least 2 years’ experience teaching

The Computer Science teacher will be required to develop the fundamental concepts of computational thinking as well as knowledge of how computers and other digital devices operate. Students study how computer science interacts with and influences cultures, society and how individuals and societies behave, and the ethical issues involved (IBO).

The successful candidate will have experience teaching:

• System fundamentals

• Computer organization

• Networks

• Computational thinking, problem-solving and programming

The teacher will be knowledgeable about:

• Databases

• Modelling and simulation

• Web science

• Object-oriented programming

Teachers can expect:

• Competitive salary

• Support with finding accommodation

• Free medical care as part of national health service

• Administrative assistance with visa/work permits