Claudia Rogge, EverAfter - DANTE. In a private dream of Raffaele Curi.

RHINOCEROS GALLERY

WITH ALDA FENDI FOUNDATION - EXPERIMENTS

and with the Accademia della Crusca

celebrate

DANTE

intertwining the photographic project EverAfter by Claudia Rogge

and the multimedia installation DANTE. In a private dream of Raffaele Curi

IN THE RHINOCEROS GALLERY OF PALAZZO RHINOCEROS

DESIGNED BY ALDA FENDI AND DESIGNED BY JEAN NOUVEL

in via dei Cerchi 19

April 16, 2021 - July 15, 2021

A radioactive Hell and a dazzling Paradise, monumental visions in which we find dozens of figures pile up, electronic music and the fifteenth-century miniatures by Giovanni di Paolo, ecological themes and a journey through unknown words and the beauty of the language we speak : here is an unpublished Dante who conquers the capital.

rhinoceros gallery and the Alda Fendi Foundation - Experiments (which this year celebrates twenty years of activity) are restarting their cultural proposal with an ambitious, engaging and immersive exhibition project, which brings together photography and multimedia installations in the heart of Rome, in the name of Dante Alighieri. All inside the rhinoceros palace, designed for Alda Fendi by Jean Nouvel.

On the occasion of the Dante celebrations, the spaces of the rhinoceros gallery in via dei Cerchi 19 are opened to host an original reinterpretation of the Divine Comedy that arises from the intertwining of the photographic project EverAfter by Claudia Rogge and DANTE. In a private dream by Raffaele Curi, with the presentation of the initiative The word of Dante fresh from the day of the Accademia della Crusca. A complex, multifaceted and compelling exhibition of multiform stimuli and different research paths amalgamated into a single and articulated whole. The gallery opens to the public by reservation. Admission is free.

free
Via dei Cerchi, 19, 00186 Roma RM, Italia
info@fondazionealdafendi-esperimenti.it

Claudia Rogge, EverAfter - DANTE. In a private dream of Raffaele Curi.

Via dei Cerchi, 19, 00186 Roma RM, Italia

