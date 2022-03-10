Certified translator

Do you need to present documents to Italian or English speaking authorities? Experienced translators available for certified, legalised and sworn translations from Italian into English and vice versa at great rates.

General Info

Address Via Angelo Emo, 144, 00136 Roma RM, Italy
Email address damianolaviola@gmail.com

Certified translator

Via Angelo Emo, 144, 00136 Roma RM, Italy

Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
