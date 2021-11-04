Cerco lavoro

cerco lavaoro come pulizie, stirare ,badante.(16 anni experience) ,orario9.30-14.30.

Zona corso francia, flaminia, camillicia, cortino d'amprezo.

Tel:3270632220

General Info

Address Via Luigi Bodio, 00191 Roma RM, Italy
Email address mareena1982@gmail.com

View on Map

Cerco lavoro

Via Luigi Bodio, 00191 Roma RM, Italy

