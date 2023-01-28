11.9 C




Classifieds Jobs wanted

CELTA qualified teacher

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

CELTA qualified teacher available in Rome (Termini , close to Metro A/B) or Latina / Aprilia. Preferably with companies or Licei Paritari. I have previous experience teaching in multinationals as well as the public sector (military, universities, ministries). Availability from mid Feb. CoCoCo or Aninsei contract only (no collaborazione occasionale without INPS)

General Info

Address Roma RM, Italia

View on Map

CELTA qualified teacher

Roma RM, Italia

