30.8 C
Rome (IT)
Tue, 27 August 2024
Italy's news in English
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
Smiling H1 - 700x180
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. CDN Professional translator: Italian / French > English
Classifieds Jobs wanted

CDN Professional translator: Italian / French > English

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Trilingual Italian Canadian professional with a degree in translation with over 30 years’ experience, seeks job opportunities requiring advanced language skills. LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/albertobertellitranslator/

SHARE
Previous article Your lips
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome https://www.wantedinrome.com
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
Acorn P H2 - 724 x 450
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Ambrit 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
AUR 1400x360

More like this
Related

Jobs wanted

Translator/transcriptionist

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

English and Italian mother tongue tutor

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Services

Bilingue : traduzioni e revisioni

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted Lessons

IMPROVE YOUR ENGLISH FAST!

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

British Nanny/Personal Assistant

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

Dog sitter

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

Multilingual Guy looks for Interesting Work

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

Babysitter

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -