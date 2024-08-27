CDN Professional translator: Italian / French > English

Trilingual Italian Canadian professional with a degree in translation with over 30 years’ experience, seeks job opportunities requiring advanced language skills. LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/albertobertellitranslator/
Exciting Counselor Positions for September
The Keats-Shelley House is seeking a part-time guide/ museum assistant
Primary Class Teacher at B.I.G. British International School