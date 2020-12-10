C-Rome Walk: Esquilino and its Basilicas

Among the 7 hills of Rome, the Esquilino is the multi-ethnic one. It presents a story full of contrasts, made of Medieval sabbas of witches, close to the holiest Christian icons; the Jubilee Holy Door next to the Alchemical Door; tombs of Popes and Art Masters next to the mass graves of slaves and criminals; astonishing basilicas and amazing gardens, surrounded by rundown roads and squares.

Itinerary: Basilica of Santa Prassede, Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore, the Esquilino district, Piazza Vittorio, the Alchemical Door

Date: Sunday 13 December 2020 - 10,15am to13,15pm

Cost: 25€/person _ Minimum 6 participants.

Confirmation of the participation within Friday 11 December

Meeting point: Via di S. Prassede 9a (outside the entrance of Basilica di Santa Prassede) | Finish point: Via Merulana

Registration and payment policy: should you be interested in one of our proposals, please contact us at architetto@fabiobarilari.com

All our walks take place in accordance with Covid-19 containment provisions.

C-ROME: Tours and art experiences in Rome. Professors with years of experience in teaching and urban exploration have joined together to create unique experiences of this city. More details on our web site https://c-rome.com/