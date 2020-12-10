C-Rome Walk: Esquilino and its Basilicas

Among the 7 hills of Rome, the Esquilino is the multi-ethnic one. It presents a story full of contrasts, made of Medieval sabbas of witches, close to the holiest Christian icons; the Jubilee Holy Door next to the Alchemical Door; tombs of Popes and Art Masters next to the mass graves of slaves and criminals; astonishing basilicas and amazing gardens, surrounded by rundown roads and squares.

Itinerary: Basilica of Santa Prassede, Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore, the Esquilino district, Piazza Vittorio, the Alchemical Door

Date: Sunday 13 December 2020 - 10,15am to13,15pm

Cost: 25€/person _ Minimum 6 participants.

Confirmation of the participation within Friday 11 December

Meeting point: Via di S. Prassede 9a (outside the entrance of Basilica di Santa Prassede) | Finish point: Via Merulana

Registration and payment policy: should you be interested in one of our proposals, please contact us at architetto@fabiobarilari.com

All our walks take place in accordance with Covid-19 containment provisions.

C-ROME: Tours and art experiences in Rome. Professors with years of experience in teaching and urban exploration have joined together to create unique experiences of this city. More details on our web site https://c-rome.com/

General Info

Email address architetto@fabiobarilari.com
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
73023
Previous article Baby sitting+Colf
Next article SAN GIOVANNI - VIA A. PROVANA - DISPONIBILE

RELATED ARTICLES

High School Info Night at AOSR
Events

High School Info Night at AOSR

Open day at Temple University
Events

Open day at Temple University

The European School of Economics opens its doors
Events

The European School of Economics opens its doors

Open Day at Temple University
Events

Open Day at Temple University

History & Crime. The dark side of Rome alongside historical traits throughout the centuries - Sunday 22 November 2020
Events

History & Crime. The dark side of Rome alongside historical traits throughout the centuries - Sunday 22 November 2020

Cher choir vacancies
Events

Cher choir vacancies

Insieme in un segno
Events

Insieme in un segno

English-speaking choir
Events

English-speaking choir

Professional Posturology Therapist
Events

Professional Posturology Therapist

Jérôme Glomaud - Artworks of the sea at Gallery André
Events

Jérôme Glomaud - Artworks of the sea at Gallery André

Afternoon (beat the heat!) Colosseum tour for kids in English with Amy
Events

Afternoon (beat the heat!) Colosseum tour for kids in English with Amy

Vatican Museums at Night guided tour with Amy
Events

Vatican Museums at Night guided tour with Amy

Anglican church services
Events

Anglican church services

English Summer Camp
Events

English Summer Camp

SUMMER CAMP in English for children 7 to 12
Events

SUMMER CAMP in English for children 7 to 12