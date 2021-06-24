C-Rome: Urban Drawing Lesson THE AVENTINE | Sunday 27 June

The Aventine: one of the 7 historic hills of Rome and the most peaceful. Among the most pleasant and relaxed areas of the historic center of Rome.

The drawing session will be in the Giardino degli Aranci, in the shade of its pine trees, between its splendid terrace overlooking the Tiber and Rome, and the adjacent Basilica of San Saba from the VII century A.D. /// Open to all skills and experience levels.

Date: Sunday 27 June 2021 - 10,00am to13,00

Cost: 50€/person _ Minimum 2, maximum 8 participants

Confirmation of the participation within Saturday 26 June

Meeting point: Piazza Pietro D’Illiria 1, at 9.45

Each participant is provided with the necessary material to sketch. At the end of the session, participants will keep drawings made and return all sketching material provided.

Registration and payment policy: should you be interested in one of our proposals, please contact us at architetto@fabiobarilari.com

All our activities take place in accordance with Covid-19 containment provisions.

C-ROME: Tours and art experiences in Rome. More details on https://c-rome.com

Email address architetto@fabiobarilari.com
