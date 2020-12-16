C-ROME | Next tour: Vatican Square and its Surroundings, December 20 | 10.30-13.30

Vatican Square & Surroundings

Sunday 20 December - 10.30 am -13.30 pm

A walk between Vatican square, the center of the Christian world for over 2000 years, and the areas that surround it, born at the end of the 19th century with the aim of transforming the new capital of Italy into an international center of “Free Thinking”.

The story and description of the masterpieces of architecture and art in one of the most beautiful squares of the world, surviving the test of time and the decline of the temporal power of the church.

Itinerary: Piazza San Pietro, Borgo Pio, Prati District, Saint Angel Castel’s areas, Piazza Cavour.

Date: Sunday 20 December 2020 - 10,30 am to 13,30 pm

Cost: 25€/person _ Minimum 8 participants.

Confirmation of the participation within Friday 18 December

Meeting point: Via del Mascherino 28 | Finish point: Piazza Cavour

Registration and payment policy: should you be interested in one of our proposals, please contact us at: architetto@fabiobarilari.com

All our walks take place in accordance with Covid-19 containment provisions.

We would like to underline that this year represents a truly unique opportunity to visit Rome, its monuments, its architecture and artistic masterpieces, without the tourist congestion that usually characterizes this historical city!

C-ROME: Tours and art experiences in Rome.

More details on our web site https://c-rome.com/