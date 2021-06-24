C-ROME | After Sunset _ walk #1 - 19,30 to 23,00

Friday 25 June: 19,30 to 23,00

A walk through Rome after sunset, alternating masterpieces of art and architecture with lesser-known places and paths, all described and experienced in their intense nighttime guise.

A story made of historical events, ancient legends and popular traditions.

Itinerary: Piazza del Popolo, Via Margutta, Spanish Steps, Trevi Fountain, Hadrian’s Temple, Piazza Navona, Santa Maria della Pace

Date: Friday 25 June 2021 - 19,30 to 23,00

Cost: 25€/person _ Minimum 7 participants.

Confirmation of the participation within Thursday 24 June

Meeting point: Santa Maria del Popolo | Finish point: Via della Pace

Registration and payment policy: should you be interested in one of our proposals, please contact us at architetto@fabiobarilari.com

All our walks take place in accordance with Covid-19 containment provisions.

Don’t miss this particular time for a unique “tourist-free” opportunity to visit Rome!

C-ROME: Tours and art experiences in Rome. More details on https://c-rome.com

General Info

Email address architetto@fabiobarilari.com

