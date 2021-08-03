British mothertongue woman seeking job

Many years of experience : Teaching,

office work and bringing up children from all ages. Newborn to adults.

Currently looking for a position with a regular contract. No time wasters.

General Info

Address Stazione lido centro
Email address ycart@hotmail.it

View on Map

Stazione lido centro

