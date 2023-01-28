British female, 50 years, fluent Italian seeks part time office work - Rome, Latina, Aprilia
British female, 50 years, experience in logistics, customer service, excellent knowledge of SAP ERP, Office, seeking admin position (international customer service, import export, logistics or similar) in Rome or Aprilia/Latina. Contratto dipendente o CoCoCo (no partita iva, collaborazione occasionale). Available Monday to Friday 8.30 - 14.30 (or 3 days full time, max 30 hrs) from mid February.
British female, 50 years, fluent Italian seeks part time office work - Rome, Latina, Aprilia
04011 Aprilia LT, Italia
