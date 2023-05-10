13 C
Rome (IT)
Mon, 15 May 2023
Italy's news in English
JCU 1920x116
JCU 1920x116
JCU 1920x116
Marymount - International School Rome
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. Bilingual assistant for elderly
Classifieds Jobs wanted

Bilingual assistant for elderly

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Honest mature well traveled,able to travel.

English Italian Spanish.

Some cooking light housekeeping.

By the hour or day.

Nights can be arranged.

General Info

Price info Open
Address Città metropolitana di Roma Capitale, Italia

View on Map

Bilingual assistant for elderly

Città metropolitana di Roma Capitale, Italia

Mater Dei H2 724x450
Paideia 1920x190
Paideia 1920x190
Paideia 1920x190
Ambrit 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Paideia 1400x360

More like this
Related

Lessons

IMPROVE YOUR ENGLISH FAST!

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

Male carer with Driving license, wanted a live in job

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

Looking for summer work

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

British Nanny/Personal Assistant

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

Dog sitter

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

Multilingual Guy looks for Interesting Work

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

Babysitter

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

Baby sitter-colf Monday to Friday

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -