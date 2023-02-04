11.7 C
Rome (IT)
Sun, 05 February 2023
Italy's news in English
JCU 1920x116
JCU 1920x116
JCU 1920x116
Marymount - International School Rome
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. Bi-Lingual English Teacher
Classifieds Jobs wanted

Bi-Lingual English Teacher

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

CELTA Qualified experienced bilingual English Teacher. Beginner to advanced levels. Preparation for Cambridge exams such as CAE, FCE, IELTS, IGCSE, etc. https://www.englishtiptop.com Tel. 3387165125

General Info

Price info 30
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Paideia 1920x190
Paideia 1920x190
Paideia 1920x190
Ambrit 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Ambrit 1400 x 360

More like this
Related

Jobs wanted

Airbnb Property Manager

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted Lessons Accommodation vacant in town Jobs vacant Schools and colleges

Cercasi famiglie ospitanti per studenti statunitensi

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

British female, 50 years, fluent Italian seeks part time office work - Rome, Latina, Aprilia

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

CELTA qualified teacher

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

British Nanny/Personal Assistant

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

Dog sitter

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

Multilingual Guy looks for Interesting Work

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

Babysitter

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -