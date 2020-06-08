Babysitting/Domestic job

I am a Filipina with an experienced in hotel and hospitality industry for more than a decade. I have an experienced in Babysitting / cleaning job as well. I am free all afternoon and can start immediately. I can provide reference upon request of my previous work. Thank you. And hoping fot your kind consideration.

Please you can reach me at this email jayannemarie21@gmail.com or on my mobile number 3249277838.

General Info

Email address jayannemarie21@gmail.com
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985.
