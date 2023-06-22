Hello, i am an experienced babysitter and also a mother tongue English Language teacher. I am available from August 1st to 8th if anyone needs a temporary or occasional babysitting in Rome.
Babysitter available
Via Giovanni Caselli, 00149 Roma RM, Italy
