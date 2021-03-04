Hello and thank you for reading this post! I am Zeynep, a master's student living in Rome. I am a fun, positive person and I adore kids. I can speak italian, english, french and a little bir of spanish. My mother tongue is Turkish. I am a designer, so I am good with crafting, painting and creating games. I would be glad to be considered and spend time taking care of your kids. Thank you!
General Info
Address Viale Regina Margherita, Roma RM, Italy
Email address zgulcekoc@gmail.com
Babysitter
