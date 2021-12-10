Available as English teacher (part time)

Hi all! I'm Nina, I've been living in Rome for 6 years and I love it! :) During my stay here I've done different jobs such as teaching English to children (and to adults up to level B2 as well), running an Airbnb, accompanying the tourists from different countries during their city tour in Rome, etc. I love children, I love teaching and I adore being in interaction with all the people around :) So I would be available for different types of job offers, feel free to text me! My number is 3270722688. Both my English and Italian levels are C1, fyi.

Ps. I am available everyday from 2 pm (I work in the mornings Mon-Sat)
