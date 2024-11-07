20 C
Rome (IT)
Fri, 08 November 2024
Italy's news in English
Temple TREY Nov - Jan 1920x116
Temple TREY Nov - Jan 1920x116
Temple TREY Nov - Jan 1920x116
Temple TREY Nov to Jan 700x180
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. Author Event: Reading with Linda Lappin
Classifieds Events

Author Event: Reading with Linda Lappin

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Linda Lappin will be reading from her recent novels at the ALMOST CORNER BOOKSTORE

Via del Moro, 45 on Wednesday Nov. 27, 2024 at 7 pm

General Info

Address Via del Moro, 00153 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Author Event: Reading with Linda Lappin

Via del Moro, 00153 Roma RM, Italy

RCC - 724x450
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Smiling H3 - 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Acorn High H5 bis 1400 x 360

More like this
Related

Events

Rome concert series starts with three exciting concerts from classical to popular music

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Events

Virtual Open House at American Overseas School of Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Events

High School Info Night at AOSR

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Events

Open day at Temple University

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Events

The European School of Economics opens its doors

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Events

Open Day at Temple University

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Events

Election Night Concert

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Events

Creative Writing Retreat in Abruzzo 17-24 May 2025

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -