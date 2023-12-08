American Student in Rome looking for part time work

Hello!
I’m an American, living in Rome and working on my doctorate. I’m on the lookout for some part-time work while I’m here, something that fits with my research schedule.
Over the years I’ve picked up a variety of work experiences. I’m a native English speaker. I really enjoy tutoring - I find it rewarding to help students in just about any subject. Plus, I absolutely adore dogs, so if you need someone to take your furry friend for walks or just give them some extra attention, I’m your person! I also have experience editing and reviewing academic work like theses and articles.
I’d love to chat about any help you might need!
Send an email
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Very bright 3-bedroom furnished flat in Monteverde Vecchio
American Student living in Rome looking for part time work (dog sitting or walking)