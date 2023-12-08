9.5 C
Classifieds Jobs wanted

American Student in Rome looking for part time work

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Hello!

I’m an American, living in Rome and working on my doctorate. I’m on the lookout for some part-time work while I’m here, something that fits with my research schedule.

Over the years I’ve picked up a variety of work experiences. I’m a native English speaker. I really enjoy tutoring - I find it rewarding to help students in just about any subject. Plus, I absolutely adore dogs, so if you need someone to take your furry friend for walks or just give them some extra attention, I’m your person! I also have experience editing and reviewing academic work like theses and articles.

I’d love to chat about any help you might need!

