American seeks employee work

Seeking office position. Eng/Ital. Background in tourism. High standards. Superior organizing skills. Great with customers in person, online, or on phone. Love improving companies.
Send an email
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Elementary School PT Teacher Assistant - Marymount International School
Elementary School Monitor - Marymount International School
One on One Learning Support Assistants - Marymount International School