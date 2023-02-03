11.7 C
Classifieds Jobs wanted

Airbnb Property Manager

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Need someone to help you manage your short-term property rental? Our services includes:

- Listing creation and management: Creating and updating property listings to ensure maximum visibility and appeal to potential guests.

- Guest communication: Responding to inquiries and booking requests from guests, and handling any questions or concerns they may have during their stay.

- Property maintenance: Coordinating with cleaning and maintenance staff to ensure the property is always in good condition and ready for guests.

- Check-in/check-out: Managing the check-in and check-out process, including key exchanges and ensuring the property is in good condition before and after each guest stay.

- Revenue management: Monitoring occupancy rates, pricing strategies, and other factors to optimize revenue for the property.

- Compliance: Ensuring the property and all activities related to it are in compliance with local regulations, Airbnb policies, and the owner's rules.

- Reporting: Providing regular reports on the property's performance, including revenue, occupancy, and guest feedback.

General Info

Price info Negotiated
